St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sutherland Hospital wins national award run by Australian Patients Association

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 19 2022 - 4:19am, first published 3:43am
Health win: Acting General Manager of Sutherland Hospital, Joanne Newbury, receives the national award on behalf of the hospital.

Patients in the community have voiced their appreciation for Sutherland Hospital, which has won a national award on August 18.

