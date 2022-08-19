Patients in the community have voiced their appreciation for Sutherland Hospital, which has won a national award on August 18.
The hospital received the Most Outstanding Metropolitan Hospital in Australia, at an awards evening hosted by the Australian Patients Association.
Advertisement
Acting General Manager of Sutherland Hospital, Joanne Newbury, accepted the award at the ceremony in Melbourne.
"We are thrilled and knowing this award has come about thanks to the nominations from our patients and their families means so much to us," she said.
"Sutherland Hospital has an incredibly strong connection to our community and this award celebrates that relationship. We are so proud of our staff, who are committed to providing exceptional healthcare to our community."
The fifth annual APA awards night recognises and rewards outstanding performance in Australian Healthcare.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.