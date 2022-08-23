Care will keep you smiling Advertising Feature

DREAM TEAM: At Kalo Dental they use the latest technology and take the time to care for each patient.

At Kalo Dental they take a holistic approach to patient care.

The family owned practice approaches every person who comes through their doors as an individual and prioritises their health and well-being to ensure a positive experience with every visit.

Husband and wife team, Dr Peter and Rebeckah Bakouris, opened the practice in July 2021, during the first week of Sydney's longest and strictest COVID lockdown.

But, Dr Peter says, they found "positivity in meeting the local Carlton community" and haven't looked back since.

Over time the practice has grown from just three staff to an experienced team of seven, with plans to add an oral hygienist in the coming weeks.

They offer general, cosmetic and emergency dental care services and treatments for people of all ages.

This includes, but is not limited to, check-up and cleans, fillings, crowns, implants, root canals, whitening, Invisalign and orthodontics, veneers and in-house digital x-rays.

Dr Peter said the practice offered its patients world class technology, diagnostics and innovation. "The practice is fitted out with the safest and latest in digital technologies including intra-oral digital scanners and in-house digital 2D and 3D full-face x-rays," he said.

"We operate with sustainability at the forefront of our mind with innovations such as five-stage water filters, suction lines with amalgam waste traps, washable gowns rather than disposable ones and bamboo toothbrushes. Where possible, we use reusable autoclavable accessories rather than plastic disposable ones."

In a society where everything in the world has become easily accessible, Kalo Dental believes this needs to apply to dentistry too.

"Patients have several options when choosing healthcare providers, so it stands to reason that they will pick the easiest and most comfortable option," Dr Peter said.

"We offer online portals so that patients can book appointments instantly and fill out medical history forms before entering the practice.

"We have expanded office hours (both before and after standard business hours, including Saturdays), and additional services are always available to improve the experience such as in-house digital x-rays, 3D scans (digital impressions) and even IV sedation for our most anxious patients."

But the main aim of everything on offer at Kalo Dental is prevention.