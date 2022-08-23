Students put faith into art Advertising Feature

PRIZE WINNER: The Year 10 students' collaborative sculptural artwork Twelve Baskets explored the scripture passage "The Feeding of the 5000" from John 6:1-15.

Students from De La Salle College at Caringbah were named major prize winners at the 23rd annual Clancy Prize Religious Art Exhibition held in July.

The exhibition, which was held at the McGlade Gallery of the Australian Catholic University campus at Strathfield, is a celebration of students' creativity and spirituality expressed through visual arts, inspired by Cardinal Edward Clancy.

This year there were a total of 68 artworks exhibited from students in Year 7 to Year 11 across 150 Sydney Catholic Schools.

Year 10 students Lachlan Whitehill, Peter Petrou, Max Lukotsievskiy, Jonathan Passas and Jesse Stone were announced as the proud recipients of The Brian Jordan Prize, valued at $1000.

The group entered a collaborative sculptural artwork titled Twelve Baskets which explored the scripture passage "The Feeding of the 5000" from John 6:1-15.

A school spokesperson said to prepare for the Clancy Prize the five students attended a workshop in term two and took part in a two-day intensive holiday workshop to learn traditional and contemporary approaches to basket making.

"This was a challenging task for students who dedicated many hours to mastering the skills and techniques of the craft in order to make the collaborative work," the spokesperson said.

To create the artwork they used the ancient basketry technique of twining (pre-dating pottery or stone carving) to make 12 baskets.

Each basket was woven using 12 strands of cord to form the spokes or stakes. These 12 strands created the foundation for the baskets, giving them strength while helping to maintain the overall shape.

"The number 12 has been used repeatedly throughout our work to symbolise the 12 baskets of bread that were left over with the disciples after Jesus fed the 5000," the students said.

"We chose to weave baskets as they can be understood as functional objects, objects of beauty as well as complex networks of knowledge transmission.



"Much like the scriptures that remind us of not only the beauty God provides to us here on earth, but the wondrous things that can occur when we trust, and follow Him."

College principal Peter Buxton thanked the families and community members who attended the official opening in support of the exhibiting students.

"The Clancy Prize is a fantastic opportunity for students to have their work professionally curated in a gallery space and to see the other works produced by students across the Archdiocese of Sydney," Mr Buxton said