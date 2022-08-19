The Miranda Nightmarkets are back tonight and tomorrow night (August 19-20) with gourmet food, retail shopping and children's rides, jumping castles and carnival games.
The event, organised by Aussie NightMarkets, will be held in Miranda Park from 4pm to 9pm tonight (Friday) and midday to 8pm tomorrow (Saturday).
Advertisement
There is a $2 coin entry fee per person.
Leashed pets are welcome.
Food stalls include:
Food trucks include:
Retail vendors include:
Visit: https://www.facebook.com/aussienightmarkets
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.