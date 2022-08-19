St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Miranda NightMarkets return this weekend with gourmet food, retail shopping and children's rides, jumping castles and carnival games

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 19 2022 - 4:46am, first published 4:44am
Miranda NightMarkets are being held on August 19-20.

The Miranda Nightmarkets are back tonight and tomorrow night (August 19-20) with gourmet food, retail shopping and children's rides, jumping castles and carnival games.

