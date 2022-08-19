Update
The return of the Miranda NightMarkets has been postponed until tomorrow (Saturday August 20).
The organisers advised late on Friday this was due to the soft ground in Miranda Park and forecast rain.
"A number of trucks that came on site for setup were immediately bogged in the soft turf around midday today," a post said. " We are in the process of recovering the trucks this afternoon but have had to regretfully postpone today's start due to the disruption
"With some additional rain forecasted for this afternoon we thought it would be best to just start fresh tomorrow, we will be trading 12pm to 8pm tomorrow as planned.
"Following conversations with council, we have been approved to set up in the top section of Miranda Park which has firmer ground.
"On behalf of the ANM team we apologise for any inconvenience caused..."
Earlier
The Miranda Nightmarkets are back tonight and tomorrow night (August 19-20) with gourmet food, retail shopping and children's rides, jumping castles and carnival games.
The event, organised by Aussie NightMarkets, will be held in Miranda Park from 4pm to 9pm tonight (Friday) and midday to 8pm tomorrow (Saturday).
There is a $2 coin entry fee per person.
Leashed pets are welcome.
Food stalls include:
Food trucks include:
Retail vendors include:
Visit: https://www.facebook.com/aussienightmarkets
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
