Georges River adopts Wildlife Protection Area Policy

August 19 2022 - 10:00pm
The Wildlife Protection Area Policy 2022 aims to protect local biodiversity, and the natural environment within the local government area.

Georges River Council has adopted the Wildlife Protection Area Policy 2022 at the August 1 council meeting.

