Georges River adopts Wildlife Protection Area Policy

Monitoring and enforcement of roaming cats and off-leash dogs to support native wildlife and the natural environment, as well as working to protect wildlife through signage;

Improving accessibility of public reserves by reducing unwanted interactions between the community and roaming cats and/or off-leash dogs;

Ensuring dogs are restrained on leashes except in designated off-leash areas and prohibiting cats from declared Wildlife Protection Areas inline with the NSW Companion Animals Act 1998;