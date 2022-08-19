Georges River adopts Wildlife Protection Area Policy

Georges River Council has adopted the Wildlife Protection Area Policy 2022 at the August 1 council meeting.
The Wildlife Protection Area Policy 2022 aims to protect local biodiversity, and the natural environment within the local government area.
Georges River Council Mayor, Nick Katris said, "The conservation of our bushland and biodiversity is important to maintaining a sustainable environment for our future.
"By working together to reduce threats to our wildlife, we can protect the native, threatened and vulnerable species in our community."
The adoption of the Wildlife Protection Area Policy 2022 contributes to Council's overarching Community Strategic Plan 2019-2028 through the following initiatives in 19 Parks and Reserves:
To read the full Wildlife Protection Area Policy 2022, visit Council's policy webpage.
