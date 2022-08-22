St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Diamond jubilee celebration for Wanda Club

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 22 2022 - 4:05am, first published 1:30am
Lone Piper:Wanda SLSC celebrates 75 years.Picture John Veage

Wanda Surf life Saving Club has celebrated its 75th year of patrolling the shifting sands of Bate Bay with a luncheon filled with stories and camaraderie.

