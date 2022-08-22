Wanda Surf life Saving Club has celebrated its 75th year of patrolling the shifting sands of Bate Bay with a luncheon filled with stories and camaraderie.
Wanda SLSC was established in 1946 after WWII by a group of returned servicemen and the colours of Army Red, Air Force Blue and Navy Blue were adopted as the club colours.
Currently with 1516 members their mission is to save lives and build better communities.
MP's Scott Morrison and Mark Speakman joined with Mayor Carmelo Pesce to congratulate the progressive club for building a strong resilient community that prides itself on vigilance and service.
From an old tin shed to the current modern venue shows the amount of work it took to get where they are today.
The club has boasted 178 Australian Champions and this year came 7th in the Aussie Titles.
President Nathan Spinner thanked foundation members and showed appreciation to those who followed .
" The surf still rolls in and we are all proud to see a growing membership,embracing the traditions and ensuring the future of Wanda SLSC" he said
Surf Life Saving champion Nathan Smith interviewed former club captain Michael Bonnici,Life Member and former President Mick Brannock OAM,Australian Champion Elyssa Pierce and Wendy Sandstrom a Life member of the all important Ladies Committee.
A lone piper started proceeding with a haunting dedication to the 'members club'
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
