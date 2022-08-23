The St George community has shown overwhelming support for local businesses with a flood of nominations received for this year's Local Business Awards program.
Precedent Productions' Steve Loe said nominations for the awards had been overwhelming.
"I have been incredibly touched, not only by the huge number of nominations received this year, but the comments that have accompanied so many of them," Mr Loe said.
"The past year has been a challenge for everyone, and many people said that they particularly wanted to nominate their favourite local businesses as a way of showing their support.
"The St George community has always been a close one, but this proves that when times are tough, they band together in mutual support.
"That's one reason why people love living, working and running businesses there."
Judging criteria includes range of products, value for money, business and staff appearance, service quality and customer relations.
As part of the judging process consideration is also given to: business history and marketing; staff training; business and environmental sustainability; successes during the past 12 months; support of the community; and plans for the future.
Judging criteria would traditionally also include aspects such as whether the business was identified with clear signage and whether the premises were clean and well maintained.
"The principles of quality customer service include, but are not limited to, customer service, range and/or presentation of products or services, value for money and the overall business presentation," Mr Loe said.
Finalists can also promote themselves to the judges by submitting information such as customer testimonials and references.
None of this would be possible without the support of major partners Georges River Council and NOVA Employment and support partners Ramsgate RSL, BxNetworking and White Key Marketing.
"It is only with their unwavering assistance that the program is able to recognise and award the high achievers of local business," Mr Loe said.
Hollywood has the Oscars and the music industry has the Grammys - but for St George businesses, the annual night of nights is Tuesday, September 27.
In this special feature nominees for the 2022 St George Local Business Awards discover if they have made it as a finalist.
This is a chance for customers and clients to see if the businesses they nominated have become finalists.
Precedent Productions managing director and awards founder Steve Loe said tickets for the awards presentation evening being held at South Sydney Entertainment Centre are sure to sell out.
"The awards evening is always a glittering event, where our finalists dress up and let their hair down for an evening of entertainment, good food, relaxed conversation - and, of course, celebration," he said.
"Just being there as a finalist is a huge achievement, and it is a great opportunity for business people and their teams to reflect on their successes with a fun night out."
Mr Loe said the high quality of all nominees had made the job of judges a great pleasure but also immensely difficult.
"To be a finalist at the presentation evening is a huge achievement and everyone is always extremely proud to be there," he said.
"All finalists in each category are announced, with their picture shown on the big screen. The cheers from the entire crowd are deafening as everyone celebrates the achievement of all the businesses in the room.
"I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the St George Local Business Awards, to congratulate all the finalists on their achievements.
"I would also like to thank the St George community for the enormous support they show for their local businesses through the Awards every year.
"Without them, these outstanding businesses would not receive the recognition which they deserve."
For more information about the Local Business Awards, visit www.thebusinessawards.com.au.
The St George Local Business Awards are only possible thanks to the support of their sponsors.
For this year's event the major sponsors are Georges River Council and NOVA Employment and the support sponsors are Ramsgate RSL, BxNetworking and White Key Marketing.
"Our sponsors get behind the St George Local Business Awards because they know that it is a very tangible way in which they can support the community," Precedent Productions' Steve Loe said.
"This year, more than ever, their generous support and encouragement demonstrates their commitment to the St George community and to ensuring the continued success of local business in the face of what has been some extraordinary challenges.
"And their promotion of the event has been a major contributor to the outstanding number of nominations received this year."
Mr Loe said the St George region had many outstanding businesses, owned and staffed by incredible people who work tirelessly to serve their community.
"And, as always, our media partners are the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader whose staff work hard to produce the feature that many keep as a memento."
Some talented artists will the audience at this year's St George Local Business Awards.
Damien Noyce represented Australia and achieved gold at the World Championships of Performing. He has starred in Phantom of the Opera in London and performed in a variety of opera houses throughout Europe.
Denise Devlin is an American and Australian musical theatre performer. She has appeared in hit shows including Kinky Boots and Shrek the Musical while Justin Rynne has made his mark in musicals including Wicked and Hairspray.
Alice Terry has been named Sydney's first lady of soul and has a voice you can't ignore while Lauren Azar was the resident singer for The Rubens when they supported Pink's tour and has appeared on Triple J's show "The Set".