St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Cook constituents have their say on whether Scott Morrison should resign as Liberals discuss who will replace him

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 21 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strong opinions: (From top left) Wendy Church, Garry Jones, Tony Rosier, Robert Carter, Megan Fisher, Elizabeth and Craig McPhee, interviewed in Cronulla mall. Pictures: John Veage

According to one of Scott Morrison's constituents, the former prime minister should resign as Cook MP because of "a myriad of mishaps and misrepresentations".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.