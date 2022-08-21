According to one of Scott Morrison's constituents, the former prime minister should resign as Cook MP because of "a myriad of mishaps and misrepresentations".
However, another said Mr Morrison's actions were justified because of the gravity of the pandemic and similar to what Winston Churchill did during WWll.
Advertisement
There were strong opinions on both sides when the Leader asked people in Cronulla mall whether Mr Morrison should resign after secretly appointing himself to five additional ministries during the pandemic.
Of the 60 who answered, 25 said No, 19 said Yes and 16 said they weren't concerned either way because he was no longer the country's leader and it was "time to move on".
Mr Morrison's immediate future will depend on legal advice Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is due to receive on Monday as to whether any laws were broken.
If he is cleared on that count, he is expected to remain in Parliament until after the March 2023 State election.
Even before last week's revelations, senior Liberals in the shire were seriously discussing who will replace him, with State MP for Cronulla Mark Speakman tipped to seek a move to Canberra and mayor Carmelo Pesce filling his shoes.
Mr Speakman told the Leader, "It's an honour to serve as MP for Cronulla and I intend to nominate for Liberal Party preselection for that seat when nominations open shortly".
Responses from constituents when asked: "Should Scott Morrison resign?" included:
Wendy Church: "No, he doesn't seem to have done anything untoward".
Garry Jones: "Yes, I don't like people who lie".
Tony Rosier: "He is gone now and Albo is in. It's time to move on".
Megan Fisher: "Yes. It was a bit sneaky, a power grab".
Helen: "No, I think he had the right intentions."
Elizabeth and Craig McPhee: "Yes, there was no need to do what he did and it should have been disclosed. If he wasn't doing anything wrong, why not make it public?"
Robert Carter: "Yes, it's been a myriad of mishaps and misrepresentations."
James Collins: "Yes, because of the secrecy".
Leona Anderson: "I don't know the ins and outs, but it's time to move on".
Lester Williams: "Yes. We are just finding out he was doing crazy things."
Advertisement
Ian Oldknow: "No, my gut feeling is he did it for the country. He didn't do it for political gain, he wasn't corrupt or negligent".
Steve O'Brien: "No, in times of a pandemic, everything is out of the ordinary. During the War, Churchill had to do similar things."
John O'Dwyer: "Yes, I like the guy but I think he made too many mistakes".
Luke Sawyer: "No, I think it's a little bit of a beat-up".
Name not given: "Yes, I think he made some bad choices".
Name not given: "No, I think he did his best".
Advertisement
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.