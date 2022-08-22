Open competition surfing has made its way back to the Cronulla beach's with the weekend running of the Carve Dunny Bowl.
A contest collaboration between Elouera Boardriders and the Carve outdoor fashion and lifestyle company, the 'Dunny Bowl' reflects the nickname of the middle Bate Bay based club.
The contest was primarily an Open event but juniors surfed early rounds progressing up a division if they won-two surfers from the 13'3 - Jax Goode and Jesse Steen made the Open heats as did Kash Brown in the 16's.
In a first for local surfing the mens and womens prize money was equal.
Carve owner and Cronulla surfer Matt Whyte said the aim was to put on an event that don't cost a lot to run or enter, that would give local surfers experience against some of NSW's best surfers.
"We wanted to run an event that gave young surfers who had missed out on competition during Covid a chance of solid competition-some 15 yr olds missed an entire age group and now have to surf against men.
"I wanted to give back to the sport that's given me such enjoyment"
It was also a chance to get the Carve sponsored surfers together for a coaching/bonding session and dinner.
"We sponsor 85 surfers ,half are women and 90% are under 20 yrs old "Matt said
The waves also co-operated with perfect 3-4 ft offshore lefts and right peaks, letting all surfers do their best.
Former NSW champ Nick Squires looked the man to beat, but Elouera's Jarvis Earle,Cronulla's Hayden Blair and Wollongong's Dave Perry all put up their hands in the early heats.
In the womans, WQS surfer Anne Dos Santos started as favourite with Kiama's Short sisters but Cronulla boardriders 14 yr old Grace Gosby top scored in the quarters to set up a semi final showdown.
The swell was still up for Finals day and Santos who was born in Brazil but learnt to surf on the northern beaches of Sydney, prevailed over the Sharks junior champ winning by just .5.
The men's final featured a father son pairing of Nick and Mannix Squires with father Nick laying the hammer down with a 7pt first wave to leave Elouera's Shane Campbell and Cronulla's Jay Brown to chase.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
