St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on

Oyster Bay's Moss and Bloom Sydney florist features in FEMMES Fleurs De Ville at The Calyx, Royal Botanic Gardens

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 26 2022 - 12:56am, first published 12:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Oyster Bay florist is featuring her blooming arrangement in feminine form as part of an exhibition at The Royal Botanic Garden, which ends this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.