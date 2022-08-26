An Oyster Bay florist is featuring her blooming arrangement in feminine form as part of an exhibition at The Royal Botanic Garden, which ends this weekend.
Penelope Bazaliza, 41, was the only Sutherland Shire florist selected for the spectacular showcase, launched by Canadian company, Fleurs De Ville.
Sponsored by the Four Seasons Hotel, Ms Bazaliza, who established her business Moss and Bloom Sydney from her home studio, created a floral mannequin that pays homage to the Greek 'Goddess of Grain', Demeter.
In Sydney for the first time, the floral series FEMMES is in partnership with the garden and Destination NSW. Until August 28, it takes over The Calyx, which boasts the biggest green wall in the southern hemisphere.
The arrival of the exhibition in Australia follows a successful five-year tour around the world in cities including London, New York, Vancouver and Chicago.
Sydney's florists have represented 17 women who have made their mark on history, including the late Olivia Newtown-John, popstar Kylie Minogue, painter Frida Kahlo, and Indigenous activist and educator Evelyn Scott.
Ms Bazaliza's chosen lady is a goddess who represents agriculture and harvest. Using dried wheat, proteas, palm leaves, snake grass and preserved hydrangeas, the mannequin sits surrounded by a mixture of orchids, delphiniums and tulips.
"She's very connected to the earth so I wanted a rich colour palette of burnt orange and gold," Ms Bazaliza said.
"Sustainability was a big part of the process. Lots of florists use foam, but just one brick of that is equivalent to about 10 plastic bags. There is a lot of mechanics happening under the dress, with hidden water sources held together by mesh and chicken wire.
"Everything on the platform had to be fresh or preserved or dried. I have to go to see her every second day to refresh the flowers."
Ms Bazaliza was naturally 'born' into floristry. Her grandfather and great-grandfather were flower growers and her father owned a nursery. Her sister is also a florist in Orange.
"I've always been passionate about flowers," she said. "I worked in the nursery with my dad, and I did a lot of foraging through lockdown. I just grabbed my secateurs and went out into the wild. It gave me joy, and also time to reflect."
The talented florist has freelanced alongside Grandiflora's Saskia Havekes, who she describes as a "pioneer of Australian floristry", who is known for hand-picking raw talent from the flower markets.
"She's been going to the markets for three days for about 25 years. We met there and got talking," Ms Bazaliza said. "She messaged me and asked if I wanted to be part of the team. I worked with her on a $3 million wedding in Bowral that ended up in Vogue," she said.
Ms Bazaliza runs her business entirely from her property and on social media, with Instagram forming the ideal visual appeal for mostly brides-to-be.
"I don't have foot traffic exposure as I would with a shop but with home studio, you don't have the same overheads. My garage is nice and cool in winter," she said.
The former graphic designer is self-taught, taking inspiration from the plethora of resources available online.
"I study with resources from Phillipa Craddock, who did [Prince] William and [Princess] Kate's wedding," she said.
"Floristry is an art - a lot of love goes into it but it's such hard, messy work. Part of my journey is meeting growers at their farms, and I try to buy local as much as I can."
Aside from launching during a pandemic, the prices of flowers and fertiliser has been a persistent obstacle.
"Flower prices have doubled since I started my business," Ms Bazaliza said. "Like everything else, they have gone up, and that has made it challenging to educate customers. The demand for flowers is high because supply is low due to bushfires and floods."
The single mother who has two daughters aged six and eight, also hopes to pass on her passion down the family tree.
"My girls love it and they're really good at it - they know the names of all the flowers, and they often help me with weddings," she said.
Visitors to the exhibition are encouraged to vote for their favourite mannequin for a chance to win an urban staycation at Four Seasons Hotel Sydney, including crafted cocktails in Grain Bar.
They can also enter a 'snap and share' social media contest for a chance to win tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical by snapping a photo of their favourite installation, tagging #FDVFEMMES and following @fleursdevilles.
Part of ticket proceeds will go to the Foundation and Friends of the Botanic Garden - a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting, preserving, and enhancing the work of the Royal Botanic Garden through its scientific research and conservation projects.
General admission tickets are $22, while seniors and kids aged between five to 17 can visit the floral display for $11.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
