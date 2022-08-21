St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Child injured after falling from balcony at Penshurst

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 21 2022 - 7:15am, first published 7:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Child injured after falling from balcony

A child who accidentally fell from a balcony at Penshurst remains in hospital.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.