Child injured after falling from balcony

A child who accidentally fell from a balcony at Penshurst remains in hospital.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the residential unit block in Ocean Street on Saturday, August 20, after reports a child fell at about 4pm.
The child, believed to be a boy, was taken to Sydney Children's Hospital. His condition is unknown.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.
