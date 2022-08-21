St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

New short film competition to showcase Sutherland Shire's natural beauty

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 21 2022 - 8:56am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Carmelo Pesce and NSW President of the Australian Cinematographers Society, Carolyn Constantine. Picture: supplied

A new short film competition showcasing Sutherland Shire's natural beauty has been launched.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.