A new short film competition showcasing Sutherland Shire's natural beauty has been launched.
Sutherland Shire Council has introduced the Cut Short Film Competition with the theme Connected to Nature and prizes totalling $10,000.
The results will be on show at a festive film screening and awards night to be held for the community on Thursday November 24.
Potential filming locations include beaches, Royal National Park, heritage-listed sites and culturally significant places.
Films may range from action and adventure to documentaries and drama.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said, "This is an exciting opportunity for filmmakers of all ages and levels of experience to get involved, share their creative flair and have their works publicly recognised and celebrated".
Australian Cinematographers Society (ACS) NSW President Carolyn Constantine said the competition was "a fantastic opportunity with endless possibilities for established and emerging film makers to showcase both their creativity and resourcefulness, along with the natural beauty Sutherland Shire has to offer".
Entries can be submitted up until November 7.
All films must include at least 50 per cent of footage captured within Sutherland Shire and / or the filmmaker must live within the shire.
Films must also not exceed 15 minutes in length (including title and credits).
For more information on the competition terms and conditions, visit: www.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/cutshort2022
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
