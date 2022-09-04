St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Call for nominations for Sutherland Shire Council's Australia Day Awards

Updated September 4 2022 - 11:10pm, first published 11:00pm
Mayor Carmelo Pesce with 2022 Australia Day Citizens of the Year Megan Barnes (left) and Danielle Lucas. Picture supplied

Nominations have been called for Sutherland Shire Council's Australia Day Awards.

Local News

