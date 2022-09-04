Nominations have been called for Sutherland Shire Council's Australia Day Awards.
The awards are designed "to celebrate incredible efforts of people who are united by a common cause to improve the lives of many among the community".
For the first time in the history of the program, two recipients shared the 2022 Citizen of the Year honour.
They are Danielle Lucas, of Care for Kids, which supports children of domestic violence, and Megan Barnes, a pancreatic cancer awareness advocate.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the awards would be able to be fully celebrated this year after limitations due to the pandemic.
Cr Pesce said the awards "give due recognition to the many selfless contributions from locals who work tirelessly behind the scenes to improve the quality of life for many here within Sutherland Shire".
Award categories:
Citizen of the Year is awarded to a Sutherland Shire citizen who has made a significant imprint on our community and achieved the most distinguished performance and/or made the most outstanding contribution to the Sutherland Shire during 2022.
Young Citizen of the Year is awarded to a Sutherland Shire citizen aged 25 or younger (as at 26/1/2023) who has become a role model for their peers by achieving the most distinguished performance and/or made the most outstanding contribution to the community during 2022.
Community Group of the Year is awarded to an organised community group based in the Sutherland Shire, whose services played a vital role in enhancing the wellbeing of members of the local community during 2022.
Environmental Citizen of the Year is awarded to a Sutherland Shire citizen or community group who have remained steadfast on advocating for environmental change and accomplished significant environmental achievements in the local community during 2022.
Nominations are open until Friday November 4 via Council's Join the Conversation page: www.jointheconversation.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/australia-day-awards
