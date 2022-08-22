Talented young Sutherland Shire musicians, Ryan Mead and Jade Stegbauer, will perform at The Brass Monkey as part of their prize for winning Cronulla RSL's 'Clash of the Chords' competition earlier this year.
Ryan, 16, of Yowie Bay, and Jade, 19, of Kirrawee, will headline at the Cronulla venue on August 24.
The pair met at Kirrawee High School. Ryan is a Year 11 student and Jade graduated in 2021 while simultaneously participating in the Talent Development Project (TDP), run by the Department of Education for NSW Public School students with an interest in pursuing a career in the performing arts.
As part of her assignment, which included putting on a public concert, Jade assembled a group of young, skilled shire musicians for the 'Jade Steg Band', with Ryan as her lead guitarist.
Following rehearsals, she discovered Ryan could also sing, so they decided to team up and enter a competition through Cronulla RSL, which attracted more than 16 talented acts performing across five weeks.
After making it through their initial heat based on an audience vote, Ryan and Jade broadened their set list, which showcased more of their individual and joint talents, exploring various music genres including soul, rock, country and pop, and covers.
They impressed judges, winning $2000 and the chance to hit the stage for their upcoming concert, plus a recording opportunity with Craig Woodward from Menai Music.
Ryan took his share of the prize money with him to Boston in the US, where he recently participated in the Berklee College of Music Aspire program. It brings 800 talented music students from across the world together for an intensive five-week program covering musicology, music business studies and performance.
Jade continues to study music and is building her career as a solo performer.
For their show they will entertain with a mix of genres - covers and original songs, supported by fellow TDP participant, Elina Roberts-Turner.
Tickets are $17.85 and available on the The Brass Monkey website. Doors open at 6.30pm. Under 18s are permitted with an adult when purchasing a show and dinner ticket only.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
