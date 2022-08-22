St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kirrawee High School's Ryan Mead and Jade Stegbauer perform at The Brass Monkey

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 22 2022 - 4:06am, first published 4:00am
Kirrawee High School student Ryan Mead and 2021 graduate Jade Stegbauer are performing a duo show at The Brass Monkey on August 24. Picture: Supplied/Sophie B. Photographer

Talented young Sutherland Shire musicians, Ryan Mead and Jade Stegbauer, will perform at The Brass Monkey as part of their prize for winning Cronulla RSL's 'Clash of the Chords' competition earlier this year.

Eva Kolimar

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.

