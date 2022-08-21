St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Dragon women kick off season

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 21 2022 - 11:23pm, first published 11:00pm
Attacking : Dragons playmaker Taliah Fuimaono ran around the Gold Coast defence to send Teagan Berry over the line for a first up NRLW victory for 2022. Picture NRL Images

The dazzling NRLW Dragons had an emphatic season opener at WIN Stadium on Sunday, claiming a 26-12 victory over the Gold Coast.

