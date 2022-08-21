The dazzling NRLW Dragons had an emphatic season opener at WIN Stadium on Sunday, claiming a 26-12 victory over the Gold Coast.
Last years grand finalists picked up where they left off in 2021 with superior kicking and game management, handing the Red V the perfect start to their 2022 campaign.
After both sides struggled with their completion rates in the beginning of the game it was the Dragons Dally M Medallist Emma Tonegato who opened the scoring for the home side in the 11th minute of the match.
The star fullback broke the Titans defence to find rookie Andie Robinson, who crossed the line in the right corner to score on debut.
By halftime the Dragons had a third for the day when playmaker Taliah Fuimaono ran around the Gold Coast defence to send Teagan Berry over the line.
Berry then capped a magnificent game when she used her speed and evasive skills to run the ball the length of the field with 19 minutes left in the game -she has now scored seven tries in nine NRLW games.
Coach Jamie Soward said he was happy they got a win for all the debutantes.
"When I first came here we debuted six girls last season,and the girls really enjoyed their special day." he said
Captain Kezzie Aaps said they are lucky to have such a tight knit spine.
"We all get along real well and It was a great first game for us.
"I feel like the simple footy we play and if we do that well we will be successful-just focus on ourselves and complete our sets, and we can come away for the win."
The Dragons will meet the Eels at Commbank Stadium next week. They'll be hoping for a repeat of last season when they kept Parramatta scoreless with a 10-0 win.
In the second game of the double header,a Tautau Moga's hat-trick helped the NRL Dragons to a comfortable 46-26 victory over the Titans,a game in which they scored 16 unanswered points in the final 15 minutes while a man down, following the sending off of Francis Molo.
The Red V led by as much as 22-6 late in the first half, but didn't pull away until late and were ahead by just four points when Molo was sent from the field for a high tackle on Patrick Herbert, which ruled the Titan out for the remainder of the game.
It was too late to help their season but in addition to Moga's three, Jack Bird and Talatau Amone crossed for doubles, taking Amone's tally to five in two games, following his hat-trick last week.
The Dragons have now won their last four games at WIN Stadium.
The Dragons now travel to CommBank Stadium to take on the last-placed Wests Tigers on Sunday afternoon,before their final game of the season against the Bronco's at Kogarah.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
