The third placed Sharks broke a 14-year curse with their 40-6 defeat of the Sea Eagles at 4 Pines Park.
The seven tries to one win was the first time Cronulla players have left the Northern Beaches with the Steve Rogers Cup and two competition points since 2008 and just their sixth triumph in 41 visits to Manly since joining the premiership in 1967.
It also stopped the Sea Eagles making the finals after their fourth consecutive defeat, but for Sharks tragics it still doesn't ease the pain from the 1973 and 1978 Grand Final losses.
In Cronulla's biggest win at the ground - eclipsing their 27-18 victory in 1974, Cronulla halfback Nicho Hynes was once again the star of the match, scoring 20 points from two tries and six conversions, with two try assists and a 40/20 kick.
The Sharks are equal with the Cowboys on 34 points two ahead of the Storm.
Coach Craig Fitzgibbon said it was a real important game with it being the Steve Rogers Cup, and that they had to play strongly.
"He was an important part of our club. Also, the history of coming to Brookvale was another challenge for us so we had plenty of reasons to get up for tonight."
He said they can improve on how they played.
"We need more, we are searching for more, we are finding more and we will need to find more "
Cronulla continue their campaign for a top four spot with their last two games against Canterbury (home) and Newcastle (away).
The Sharks/Newtown Jets team have had a seventh straight win beating the Blacktown Workers/ Sea Eagles 50-8 to maintain their top place in the NSWRL Knock-On-Effect NSW Cup.
Coming off a bye last weekend, the Jets lit up 4 Pines Park with three tries in the opening 15 minutes.
Winger Mawene Hiroti was first to score before the two powerhouse front-rowers Thomas Hazelton and Jesse Colquhoun each powered over within the space of four minutes.
The win takes Newtown one step closer to the minor premiership, with second-placed Panthers just two points behind, the Jets need a final round win over the Canterbury Bulldogs to overcome Penrith's superior points differential to maintain the top spot.
The Jersey Flegg Sharks suffered a 50-22 heavy loss to Manly, they now are dependent on a victory in their last game with other results falling in their favour.
In the Cronulla Junior League the Senior A-Grade Grand Finals will be at Forshaw Park on Saturday. There will also be games at Gwawley Oval and Cronulla High. Sunday Games will be at Pointsbet, Foreshaw, Cronulla High and Corea Road.
