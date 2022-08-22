St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sharks maintain top three spot

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 22 2022 - 1:12am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hoodoo broken: Winger Matt Ikuvalu scored two tries and ran a game high 220 metres with the ball at Manly. Picture NRL Images/John Veage

The third placed Sharks broke a 14-year curse with their 40-6 defeat of the Sea Eagles at 4 Pines Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.