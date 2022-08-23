Party marks 40th birthday Advertising Feature

WORKING TOGETHER: The Generations Music Concert included both current and alumni students as part of Innaburra's 40th anniversary celebrations.

In 1982, Inaburra began classes in Bangor with just 86 students and 11 staff.

Fast forward 40 years and the school has experienced incredible change and growth with its Billa Road campus now welcoming almost 1200 students and more than 150 staff through its doors each day.

Inaburra is marking its 40th anniversary this year with a number of celebrations designed to honour the enduring legacy of its early founders and acknowledge how far they have come.

In August the school launched the Inaburra Founders Lectures in honour of the small group of pioneers whose vision led to its establishment.

The theme, "Art, Beauty and the Transcendent" was inspired by the school's enduring value of creative and performing arts and media and explored the benefits of engaging with each of these enriching traditions.

Over three nights, the inaugural speakers - Dr Greg Clarke, Dr Mark Stephens and Rev Dr Michael P Jensen - explored the nature of the arts and their ability to transport and transform.

On Tuesday, August 16 the Generations Music Concert celebrated both current and alumni music students.



Music director Jen Geering brought an inspiring program to the stage as generations of amazing talent were showcased, with faces from the past joining in to 4ensure that the evening was a magnificent celebration for all of the gift and power of music.



Still to come is a Thanksgiving Service with partner Menai Baptist Church on Sunday, September 28 which will see both students, staff and the congregation of MBC partake in a jointly lead service to celebrate the church and school's 40th anniversaries.

Following this is a week of festivities where current staff and students will be celebrating on campus with events including a whole school photo, House Colours Day, Historic Timeline installation, and archive photo recreation challenge.

The week will culminate with a 'Twilight Open Evening' for both current and prospective families on Friday 2nd September.

Monique Clement from Inaburra's Community Relations Office said: "This is our opportunity to light up Inaburra and invite all our families to the party".

"We have a lot to celebrate," said teacher Gail Allen.



"The kindness and provision of God, growing and watching over the school in its seasons of our evolution; the many wonderful people who have staffed the school, with their gifts, talents and dedication; the lives, vibrancy and achievements of the thousands of students who have walked the corridors; the sense of community and love that many people have experienced by being part of this unique place."