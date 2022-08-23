School caters to how boys like to learn Advertising Feature

BOYS BECOME MEN: At Christian Brothers High School Lewisham they tailor their curriculum to focus on what works best for their young students.

Searching for the right school for your child can be a demanding exercise of attending open days and joining school tours while parents continually assess whether a particular school will meet their child's needs.



One of the many features of Christian Brothers High School (CBHS) Lewisham is how, as a specialist boys' school, they cater to how boys learn.

Boys' schools which excel are those which take advantage of the way boys prefer to learn and accentuate 'learning by doing' and this is what CBHS Lewisham does well.



Recently, Christian Brothers' High School Lewisham went a step further to assist parents by offering Taster Mornings.

Future students joined the primary classes, engaging in a Robotics program, playing sport in the large indoor centre and participating in a literacy program. These boys were able to gain a first-hand experience of what life is like in an all boys' school which focuses on their needs.

CBHS Lewisham places a strong focus on literacy and numeracy. The school ensures that commencing in primary school is a warm, positive and challenging experience, where boys work in smaller classes to strengthen their literacy and numeracy.

These smaller groups are structured to both challenge brighter students as well as support boys who find the learning challenging.



This focus on the building blocks of learning returns a dividend of significant growth in boys' writing, reading and numeracy skills, which prepares them well for the transition into high school.

In 2021, three HSC students from CBHS Lewisham ranked in the top one per cent of the state, with the Dux gaining an ATAR of 99.9.

When boys commence their educational journey in Year 5 at CBHS Lewisham, they establish sound study and learning patterns which focus on developing confident and capable learners.

Parents recognise the benefits of enrolling at CBHS Lewisham from primary school, with the curriculum engaging their sons in challenging and exciting ways.

