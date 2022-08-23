Searching for the right school for your child can be a demanding exercise of attending open days and joining school tours while parents continually assess whether a particular school will meet their child's needs.
One of the many features of Christian Brothers High School (CBHS) Lewisham is how, as a specialist boys' school, they cater to how boys learn.
Boys' schools which excel are those which take advantage of the way boys prefer to learn and accentuate 'learning by doing' and this is what CBHS Lewisham does well.
Recently, Christian Brothers' High School Lewisham went a step further to assist parents by offering Taster Mornings.
Future students joined the primary classes, engaging in a Robotics program, playing sport in the large indoor centre and participating in a literacy program. These boys were able to gain a first-hand experience of what life is like in an all boys' school which focuses on their needs.
CBHS Lewisham places a strong focus on literacy and numeracy. The school ensures that commencing in primary school is a warm, positive and challenging experience, where boys work in smaller classes to strengthen their literacy and numeracy.
These smaller groups are structured to both challenge brighter students as well as support boys who find the learning challenging.
This focus on the building blocks of learning returns a dividend of significant growth in boys' writing, reading and numeracy skills, which prepares them well for the transition into high school.
In 2021, three HSC students from CBHS Lewisham ranked in the top one per cent of the state, with the Dux gaining an ATAR of 99.9.
When boys commence their educational journey in Year 5 at CBHS Lewisham, they establish sound study and learning patterns which focus on developing confident and capable learners.
Parents recognise the benefits of enrolling at CBHS Lewisham from primary school, with the curriculum engaging their sons in challenging and exciting ways.
In August and September, CBHS Lewisham invites new families to visit the school for a tour or a Taster Morning. For details visit the website: cbhslewisham.nsw.edu.au.
In 1982, Inaburra began classes in Bangor with just 86 students and 11 staff.
Fast forward 40 years and the school has experienced incredible change and growth with its Billa Road campus now welcoming almost 1200 students and more than 150 staff through its doors each day.
Inaburra is marking its 40th anniversary this year with a number of celebrations designed to honour the enduring legacy of its early founders and acknowledge how far they have come.
In August the school launched the Inaburra Founders Lectures in honour of the small group of pioneers whose vision led to its establishment.
The theme, "Art, Beauty and the Transcendent" was inspired by the school's enduring value of creative and performing arts and media and explored the benefits of engaging with each of these enriching traditions.
Over three nights, the inaugural speakers - Dr Greg Clarke, Dr Mark Stephens and Rev Dr Michael P Jensen - explored the nature of the arts and their ability to transport and transform.
On Tuesday, August 16 the Generations Music Concert celebrated both current and alumni music students.
Music director Jen Geering brought an inspiring program to the stage as generations of amazing talent were showcased, with faces from the past joining in to 4ensure that the evening was a magnificent celebration for all of the gift and power of music.
Still to come is a Thanksgiving Service with partner Menai Baptist Church on Sunday, September 28 which will see both students, staff and the congregation of MBC partake in a jointly lead service to celebrate the church and school's 40th anniversaries.
Following this is a week of festivities where current staff and students will be celebrating on campus with events including a whole school photo, House Colours Day, Historic Timeline installation, and archive photo recreation challenge.
The week will culminate with a 'Twilight Open Evening' for both current and prospective families on Friday 2nd September.
Monique Clement from Inaburra's Community Relations Office said: "This is our opportunity to light up Inaburra and invite all our families to the party".
"We have a lot to celebrate," said teacher Gail Allen.
"The kindness and provision of God, growing and watching over the school in its seasons of our evolution; the many wonderful people who have staffed the school, with their gifts, talents and dedication; the lives, vibrancy and achievements of the thousands of students who have walked the corridors; the sense of community and love that many people have experienced by being part of this unique place."
To find out more you can visit the school's website at: www.innaburra.nsw.edu.au.