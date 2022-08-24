The latest designs for the state-of-the-art Ambulatory Care Building, part of the $740 million St George Hospital re-development, have been unveiled.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard says the new images provide the community with a preview of the hospital's Stage 3 redevelopment, which recently received a $26 million funding boost in the 2022-23 State Budget.
"The St George community has a very bright future when it comes to health care, with this $411 million Ambulatory Care Building set to deliver first-class health services very soon," Mr Hazzard said.
"The Integrated Ambulatory Care Precinct brings together a range of ambulatory, outpatient and community health services under the one roof, making care more accessible for patients and ultimately improving health outcomes."
The designs showcase the new building on Kensington Street and the public forecourt area, which will become the new main entrance for the hospital, as well as the building facade, landscaping and how it integrates with the existing hospital campus.
Building on the concept designs released in March this year, the latest designs have been refined following an extensive consultation process and have been lodged as part of the state planning application for the project.
Member for Oatley Mark Coure said more than 300 meetings with the community, clinicians, hospital staff and consumers have helped inform the development of the hospital's design, which will provide state-of-the-art health services and facilities closer to home for Sydney's southern communities.
"The new facilities and models of care that the NSW Government is delivering for our community will support the health of our residents for decades to come," Mr Coure said.
"I encourage local residents to view the latest designs for their local hospital and find out more about the exciting services and facilities this project is delivering."
The new redevelopment will include:
The Stage 3 redevelopment includes an additional $26 million funding boost which will deliver a new underground carpark within the basement levels of the new Ambulatory Care Building.
Significant progress has already been made on preparation of the site for main works.
Work is also progressing on the perioperative refurbishment project with four of the eight operating theatres completed in June. The remaining works, including four procedure rooms, will be completed progressively by mid-2023.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
