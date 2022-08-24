St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Hospital re-development designs revealed

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 24 2022 - 10:19pm, first published 10:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Future of health: The latest St George Hospital designs have been refined following an extensive consultation process.

The latest designs for the state-of-the-art Ambulatory Care Building, part of the $740 million St George Hospital re-development, have been unveiled.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.