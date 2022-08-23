Time to celebrate success Advertising Feature

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Finalists enjoy the atmosphere at last year's Local Business Awards presentation night.

To be a finalist at the presentation evening is a huge achievement and everyone is always extremely proud to be there - Steve Loe, Precedent Productions

Hollywood has the Oscars and the music industry has the Grammys - but for St George businesses, the annual night of nights is Tuesday, September 27.

In this special feature nominees for the 2022 St George Local Business Awards discover if they have made it as a finalist.

This is a chance for customers and clients to see if the businesses they nominated have become finalists.

The St George Local Business Awards are only possible with the support of major partners Georges River Council and NOVA Employment and support partners Ramsgate RSL, BxNetworking and White Key Marketing.

Precedent Productions managing director and awards founder Steve Loe said tickets for the awards presentation evening being held at South Sydney Entertainment Centre are sure to sell out.

"The awards evening is always a glittering event, where our finalists dress up and let their hair down for an evening of entertainment, good food, relaxed conversation - and, of course, celebration," he said.

"Just being there as a finalist is a huge achievement, and it is a great opportunity for business people and their teams to reflect on their successes with a fun night out."

Mr Loe said the high quality of all nominees had made the job of judges a great pleasure but also immensely difficult.

"All finalists in each category are announced, with their picture shown on the big screen. The cheers from the entire crowd are deafening as everyone celebrates the achievement of all the businesses in the room.

"I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the St George Local Business Awards, to congratulate all the finalists on their achievements.

"I would also like to thank the St George community for the enormous support they show for their local businesses through the Awards every year.

"Without them, these outstanding businesses would not receive the recognition which they deserve."