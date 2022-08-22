Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Serving the community

As the Mayor of Georges River Council, it is an honour and privilege to be involved in our wonderful community.
From our Council festivals like Un[contained] to school fetes and beyond, it's always a pleasure to meet new faces and get a greater understanding of what matters to you.
There are many Council and community events I attend, and I would like to further my accessibility. To enable this, Council has recently added a new feature in the Councillor Information section of our website titled Your Mayor.
In this section you can read more about me and the role of the mayor. There are also two new features on the website, Meet Your Mayor and Invite Your Mayor.
In Meet Your Mayor, members of the Georges River community who wish to discuss a local matter can request a meeting with me.
If you have a community activity or event to celebrate milestones and local achievements, you can click on the Invite Your Mayor page to invite me.
I welcome you to look at these new features on our website and learn more about me; request a meeting or send an invitation so I can learn more about you or your group.
To request a meeting or send an invitation, visit Council's website Georges River Council - Councillor information (nsw.gov.au)
