Public schools are getting back to what they have missed - fun gatherings with an important purpose.
After COVID-19 dampened the opportunity of being able to run on-site school events with entire cohorts, Rockdale Public School is again thriving with ideas on how to re-launch non-academic initiatives that have just as much merit - arguably if not more, as classroom grades.
On Friday, September 23, the school launched its 'well-being day' - giving pupils a chance to re-connect with each other in a meaningful way.
They watched a performance on anti-bullying, did hands-on craft activities, enjoyed a picnic, dance party, and invited parents for an information session.
The day was originally planned for Thursday, but the last minute public holiday pushed celebrations back by 24 hours.
This launch was a starting point for regular 'well-being Fridays', where multi-age groups from Kindergarten to Year 6 mingle with the senior leaders of the school. Alongside a teacher, the groups learn about anti-bullying, positive behaviour for learning, personal development and health, mindfulness and team building.
Jay Furniss, who is charge of sport and well-being at the primary school, said staff and pupils had been working hard at the project.
"Well-being in students and families is becoming ever so important. We want to equip students and parents with strategies on how to cope with things like stress and anxiety. Our aim is to make Rockdale Public School a welcoming environment and provide students with a sense of belonging and engage with the community and work together to provide students with the best possible education."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
