A little school with a big heart is putting the final touches on some very exciting preparations - its 100th year.
Gone are the days of the past, when former pupils of Kurnell Public School skipped barefoot across the grass. But memory lane moments like this will form part of the photographic memorabilia on display in November.
These days, children with shiny laced-up shoes skip with the same bursts of energy as their former peers, but on new, colourful outdoor courts. There they bounce into handball or a friendly game of snakes and ladders.
Kurnell Public School was officially opened in 1921. Its celebrations were delayed in 2021 because of COVID-19.
Approval was given for a small school in April, with 20 pupils, in a room rented from Mrs R Wright for the sum of 14 shillings a week. The school opened in June that year and Miss Elsie Thompson was the teacher.
All the children were in one room and the teacher was ferried across each day from La Perouse. If the weather was bad the teacher couldn't be there, students would get the day off school. Children were often seasick on their way to school.
At the time the school started welcoming its first pupils, large sandhills and a mud track meant it was difficult to get into the suburb, as the access road to Kurnell wasn't built until 1954. Children continued to travel to La Perouse in the small open launch across the bay.
This year, there are nine full classrooms. The school hopes to get some new play equipment next year with the support of a community partnership grant.
On the celebratory evening on November 18, the community is invited to join the fun.
Principal Jo Graham, who had been leader of the school for the past 11 years, says it will be a night to remember.
"There are events and activities planned including a whole school concert - 'Music through the Decades', a 'grandfriend's' afternoon where grandparents, friends and pupils can enjoy a fancy dress parade and games from past eras. There is a twilight market with stalls for everyone to enjoy. We are also opening our time capsule."
The celebration is on from 4pm-8pm.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
