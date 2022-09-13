The rescue role of the Menai Fire and Rescue NSW brigade really came to the fore yesterday.
"At 12.32 hours today, we came across our little echidna friend who decided it might be fun to walk in front of traffic along Old Illawarra Rd, Illawong causing traffic safety issues," the brigade reported with photos on their Facebook page.
"Quite timely our crew was on hand to rescue our little friend and take him to the safety of nearby bushland."
Fire and Rescue NSW couldn't resist the puns, posting on their social media pages the Menai unit "came across this spiky individual, looking sharp as ever, dodging traffic on a busy local road".
"Thankfully, firefighter Carly and the crew were on hand to rescue the echidna, relocating it to nearby bushland."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
