Community opposes proposed Riverwood development

Residents have turned out to show their strong opposition to State Government plans to upzone the Riverwood Estate for thousands of extra units.
Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman held a community meeting in Riverwood on Tuesday August 16 to discuss the State Government's proposed Riverwood Plan.
Advertisement
"The Plan proposes to increase the population in the Riverwood area from 1,500 today to more than 6,000," Mr Coleman said.
"This is completely inappropriate and would significantly increase traffic congestion on roads that are already congested", he said.
The meeting was very well attended, with strong opposition to the Plan amongst local residents.
"It was good to see so many people coming out to discuss this important issue. The community meeting made it clear that there is a very high level of opposition to the Plan.
"It is time the State Government rule out the Plan and come up with something more sensible for the area," Mr Coleman said.
The NSW Land and Housing Corporation has prepared a rezoning proposal for the Riverwood Estate which provides for the construction of 3,900 dwellings, including new social housing, ranging from three to 12-storeys.
Of these, 30 per cent, or 1,170 dwellings, would be social housing.
The 30-hectare estate currently has around 1,000 social housing dwellings, private dwellings and council-owned land.
The Minister for Planning declared Riverwood a State Significant Precinct in March, 2021, meaning that the rezoning of the precinct will be by the State Government.
The plan calls for changes to density and building forms to facilitate a range of housing types.
Streets will be realigned and there will five-hectares of new open spaces including two larger parks and three pocket parks.
The public have until September 11 to make submissions and the plan will be finalised in 2023.
Mr Coleman has urged residents to oppose the plan by signing his petition at: https://www.davidcoleman.com.au/riverwood-development.../
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.