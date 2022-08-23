St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Search for owner of diamond ring found in Lilli Pilli shopping centre car park

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 23 2022 - 1:23am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sign on a shop window in the Lilli Pilli shopping centre.

A Caringbah South resident has left no stone unturned in an effort to find the owner of a diamond ring she found in the car park of a local neighbourhood shopping centre a week ago.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.