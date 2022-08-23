A Caringbah South resident has left no stone unturned in an effort to find the owner of a diamond ring she found in the car park of a local neighbourhood shopping centre a week ago.
Alana printed out a notice, which helpful business owners placed in the windows of every shop in the centre on the corner of Port Hacking Road South and Wentworth Street, Lilli Pilli.
She also posted messages on multiple Facebook pages serving the local community and other social media platforms.
"At this stage I have had no luck, but I am still hopeful," said Alana, who has devoted hours to the task while caring for her four young children.
"A number of people who have lost rings have called but, when they describe them, it's clear this is not their's."
Alana found the ring on the ground of the car park on Tuesday August 16.
"I don't think it would have a huge dollar value, but it could have a lot of sentimental value," she said.
"For me, the sentiment is the most important thing in a piece, and that's why I hope I can find the owner and return the ring."
If you think the ring could belong to you, call Alana on 0426 200 693.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
