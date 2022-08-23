Luxury beach house living

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 3
This South Cove free standing luxury beach house offers a privately positioned north east aspect in a highly desirable South Cronulla location.
Constructed by award winning local developer TDV Developments, this spacious dwelling is finished to the highest of standards.
Listing agent Suzanne Hibberd of Abode Property said, "This home features a very high level of construction and internal fixtures and finishes including home automation, feature fireplace, inverter and solar panels, full block work basement, three car garaging, individual room climate controls, internal lift and a fully tiled pool."
The luxurious property showcases sprawling light filled interiors surrounded by lush manicured gardens, open plan multiple living areas that flow seamlessly outdoors, sophisticated designer kitchen with premium Miele appliances, three oversized bedrooms and resort inspired bathrooms.
The private undercover entertaining terrace has an outdoor kitchen and overlooks manicured gardens and the sparkling pool.
"This free standing dwelling is a rare offering, there is no other development like this in South Cronulla," Suzanne said. "It's ideally positioned in a highly sought after location with just a short walk to Bay Lane, Esplanade, cafes and restaurants."
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
