Sleek executive style

Prestige Property
Bed 2 | Bath 1 | Car 1
Advertisement
Brightly presented with stylish finishes throughout, this apartment sits in a quiet and private position in the acclaimed 'South Village' development right in the heart of the Shire.
It is situated within walking distance to all everyday conveniences.
The two bedroom apartment presents a bright open design with ducted air-conditioning.
A sleek modern kitchen with European brand appliances makes cooking up a meal a pleasure and there is space for dining as well.
Make the most of the good-sized balcony that flows easily off the living space and is accessed from both bedrooms. It's a great spot for a morning cuppa or to enjoy the sunshine.
The apartment features a modern bathroom as well as an internal laundry.
To complete the package it has security basement car space, caged storage and intercom.
You won't have to go far to do your shopping or to grab a great meal as supermarkets including Coles, Aldi and restaurants are right at your door step.
The property is perfect for low-maintenance lifestyle seekers and enjoys a great location that's central to all of Kirrawee's attractions including the train station, shopping centres, restaurants and cafes.
For more information or to arrange an inspection of this property contact Fred Fu at Trio Property Agency.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.