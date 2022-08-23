The operator of a new hotel to be built next to Monro Park at Cronulla is excited by the approval of the project, while community members who opposed the project are shocked.
The fight is not yet over, with a liquor licence still needing to be approved by the independent Liquor and Gaming Authority.
Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel announced its unanimous decision on the development application - the biggest hurdle - on Monday.
Consent conditions cover the plan of management, noise from amplified music and poker machines, neighbourhood amenity and a stronger Green Travel Plan, which is needed because of the lack of parking.
The Feros Group, which has The Prince at Kirrawee, Highfield Caringbah and Taren Point Hotel, will operate the new hotel called Parc Pavillion.
Chief executive Chris Feros said, "We are excited because we believe this will be an asset to the community and the flagship in our group".
"We have to look at the conditions in detail but at this stage I don't think there is anything too difficult. There are no show-stoppers," he said.
"We acknowledge people were genuine in their concerns, but as I said to the panel if we do the wrong thing and we don't have the community on board, or do anything to disrupt the park, we won't have a business."
Mr Feros acknowledged they still need to obtain a liquor licence.
"There is a process to go through, but the licensing authority like to see a focus on both food and beverage, and that's what we will be offering," he said.
Mr Feros downplayed the lack of parking.
"We picked the site because it is next to the train station with a bus interchange and taxi rank," he said.
"We thought, if you are going to put a pub anywhere in Cronulla, this is the right place."
He rejected criticism of the lack of parking by Craig Laundy, whose family owns a chain of 30 hotels, including Northies in Cronulla.
"I take on board Craig's comments," he said. "I can name a lot of pubs in Sydney where they don't have any parking."
President of the North Cronulla & Woolooware Precinct Committee, Marilyn Urch, said a consultant had advised, "The pub didn't get approved, only the fit-out did and the consent to run a pub, and only if a liquor licence is granted. There are DA conditions of consent that may not be able to be met. The independent Liquor and Gaming Authority can now be invited to get involved and they are above the Sutherland Shire Council in the decision making process."
Other comments from the committee and other objectors include:
"We are shocked the pub was approved when 11 community people, including a councillor [Leanne Farmer] had compelling objections, and only one councillor [Carol Provan] spoke to approve it. Chris Feros and four of his consultants spoke on behalf of the development and to respond to objections.
"The management plan focuses on an alarming regime of security patrols and dealing with complaints that the pub's approval will foist onto the council and the Cronulla community. Although we assume Feros Group will pay for these, this will waste resources of council (and ratepayers) and police to manage and monitor these controls for years to come.
"The noise from music is to be only 5db above ambient before 8am or after midnight on Friday and Saturday, or after 10pm on any other day. It appears the rest of the time music will be playing above this level, to limits of 65LA10 for background noise and 83LA for loud music. Particularly of irritation for residents and park users, will be the sound of voices and music from the 200 plus patrons sitting on the first floor outside balcony. Residents located as little as 20m away will be denied peace and quiet from their outside spaces. The conditions of approval specify design parameters, but the acoustic report shows no evidence of sound propagation modelling to ensure that any 'feasible and reasonable' design can actually be achieved to provide the specified noise mitigation at all frequencies.
"The conditions of approval focus on music noise and ignore the impacts of patron noise, whether in the premises or leaving to find their parked car in the myriad local streets commandeered for patron parking. There is also the impact of extended operation of roof machinery beyond normal office hours, including after 10PM where residential air conditioners cannot be audible in neighbouring premises.
"The pub is sited in a High Activity Zone which can trade to 3am. Will they apply to trade to 3am at some future time? This will not be up to council to deny, as it is decided by the Liquor and Gaming board.
Deputy Mayor Carol Provan said, "I think it's a win, win".
"The Feros Group has a good record," she said. "They work very well with the council and the police and they couldn't afford to do anything wrong.
"People are concerned about the car parking and traffic but most people will walk from outside or catch public transport ,and that will be a positive.
"It will bring a lot more activity to that end of the mall and there will be new public amenities.
"The mums and bubs and other kids will still be able to enjoy Monro Park.:"
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
