Finalists in this year's St George Local Business Awards are getting ready to celebrate the gala presentation night at South Sydney Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, September 27.
The announcement of the year's awards winners and celebration of finalists is always a memorable night for the St George business community.
It is an opportunity for members of the community to show their support for local businesses who have been through an unprecedented year due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 crisis.
In this feature the St George Leader is proud to present the finalists in the annual Local Business Awards.
We are proud to acknowledge the effort that the local businesses included in this feature have made to continue delivering their services to the St George region, despite the many problems that have typified the times.
Congratulations to you all! We hope you make the most of this opportunity to celebrate your success.
Read our 16 page St George Local Business Awards finalist wrap here.
