The $4.75 million in State Government funding set aside to convert the Palm Court Car Park in Hurstville to green open space is be re-allocated to the upgrade of Memorial Square.
In a Mayoral Minute at last night's council meeting, Georges River mayor Nick Katris announced that Planning Minister Anthony Roberts had agreed that funding allocated under the NSW Public Spaces Legacy program can now be re-allocated.
"This is a wonderful outcome for our community and will enable the public domain of Hurstville to be revitalised and public car parking to be retained to support our local businesses in such difficult times," Councillor Katris said.
Under Georges River Council's Hurstville Revitalisation Project, the 31-space Palm Court car park was to be converted into open space providing a children's play area with seating, tree plantings and a turf area.
Work was due to start at the end of March but the council deferred a decision on the project after shopkeepers and businesses voiced their concerns at losing the car park as they struggled to rebuild following the pandemic lockdowns.
The council held an extraordinary meeting on April 4 to consider the matter with a recommendation that the council proceed to implement the project without further delay.
But Cr Colleen Symington submitted an amendment calling for the council write to Anthony Roberts, Minister for Planning to seek a variation to the funding agreement to remove the Palm Court component and reallocate the funding to remaining projects identified in both the Hurstville Heart of the CIty Place Strategy and the Hurstville City Revitalisation Project.
Councillor Katris thanked Planning Minister Roberts and councillors Symington and Ben Wang for their advocacy to keep the car park in support of local businesses.
Councillor Symington said the Palm Court Car Park can continue to service the local business owners and their customers with high-turnover timed parking in the heart of Hurstville and the business owners will not be further impacted as they navigate out of the devastating effects of the COVID pandemic.
"Business owners can now breathe a sigh of relief and concentrate on re-building their businesses," she said.
"The grant funding can be transferred to the revitalisation Memorial Square which is a shovel-ready project.
"I would also like to thank The Opposition Leader Chris Minns MP and Member for Kogarah for his continued advocacy on this issue and in recognising how detrimental a loss of this parking would be on the local shopkeepers."
Councillor Sam Elmir, who supported the Palm Court project, said it was great that the community continues to benefit for the $4.75 million of State Government funding regarding the Public Spaces Legacy Program.
"This is a great result in working to revitalise the Hurstville town centre which is in desperate need of more work," he said.
"As Liberals we have always maintained the view that Hurstville would benefit from more green space given that there is a shortage of 7.7ha in the local government area.
"We will continue fighting to ensure the council works to achieve more open green space, especially in the high density wards of Hurstville, Mortdale and Kogarah."
The works at Memorial Square are scheduled to be delivered before the end June 2023.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
