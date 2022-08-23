St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Proposed stairs on cliff-face next to Cronulla ocean pools refused for heritage and safety reasons

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 23 2022 - 11:07pm, first published 11:05pm
Photomontage of proposed stairs on the cliff-face. Picture: DA

A proposed set of stairs on the cliff-face next to the Esplanade near the ocean pools at Cronulla has been refused because of the visual impact and fears work could cause a further collapse of rock on the heritage site

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

