A proposed set of stairs on the cliff-face next to the Esplanade near the ocean pools at Cronulla has been refused because of the visual impact and fears work could cause a further collapse of rock on the heritage site
In its decision, Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel also said, while temporary fencing and barricades had been put in place following earlier collapses, it considered "some public safety risk remains from the unremediated cliff face".
The panel recommended the applicant and Sutherland Shire Council "work together, with some urgency, to rectify the situation".
The council assessment report, recommending refusal, said the existing staircase to the Esplanade from a unit block at 12 Ozone Street had not been used since 2016 due to concerns over the structural integrity of the retaining walls forming part of the stair access.
"The lower eastern part of the stair and supporting sandstone retaining wall collapsed in April 2021 after heavy rain," the report said.
"The existing stair access is currently in a dilapidated state and has been cordoned off with temporary fencing and barriers to prevent pedestrian access and to protect public safety in the event of spillage of debris and soil onto the Esplanade.
"On 12 April 2022, council issued an Emergency Order to the Strata Plan owners for a detailed geotechnical assessment to be carried out on the stability of the cliff face and recommendations for works to stabilise the eastern end of the stairs to ensure public safety along the Esplanade.
"An existing non-compliance to the landscaped area is proposed to be maintained.
The council's heritage officer found "the proposed works are of high heritage impact, a risk to the public and the integrity of the cliff and are not acceptable".
"Further deterioration of the cliff face has occurred, therefore the feasibility of having stairs without further damaging and collapsing the cliff is not proven," the report said.
"The use of the cliff as access on a heritage point of view needs to be provided.
"Over the years the situation has worsened regarding safety and unsightly views of a place extensively used by the community."
The heritage officer recommended demolishing the remaining unsafe section as soon as possible - "a serious risk to the public" - and completing a thorough heritage, engineering and geological assessment to ascertain the feasibility of the cliff to hold structures and still conserve significance.
The cliff should be restored with native vegetation, the heritage officer said.
"The cliff has collapsed in other spots and a wholistic approach of the cliff should be investigated. Alternative ways to access the Esplanade should be explored."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
