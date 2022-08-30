Pinnacle of family living in Oatley

Advertisement
Prestige Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Offered to the market for the first time in 52 years, this immaculate home is in this highly sought-after Oatley address.
The home has been meticulously maintained and features a functional layout with the bedrooms tucked away to the side leaving a modern and open-plan lounge, living, dining and kitchen area with a leafy outlook.
Enjoying an abundance of natural sunlight, it's perfect for entertaining on the large, covered outdoor deck which overlooks the pool and landscaped gardens.
Move straight in, renovate or rebuild subject to council approval. There is potential for water views from a second storey extension.
There are three bedrooms and the large basement garage with skylights has been tiled to present another living area. This space is being used as a fourth bedroom or guest bedroom and has its own bathroom.
The self-chlorinating pool has a new pump and filter and a robotic cleaning system.
Other features include air conditioning, internal laundry, under house storage, a garden shed, reticulated watering system, automated sub-floor air circulation system and back to base alarm system.
