Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Exclusive opportunity to purchase this magnificent two storey contemporary family residence defining a casual and formal lifestyle on the well sought after Cronulla South peninsula.
As you enter this home through the impressive front door you step into a beautiful tiled area. The open plan living includes a large lounge with balcony overlooking the front gardens and formal dining area which opens to the rear courtyard and garden.
There are four spacious bedrooms, three on the upper level, the master featuring a designer ensuite, mirrored built-in robe plus a private balcony and tranquil outlook including glimpses of Gunnamatta Bay.
The stunning modern kitchen adjoins a spacious open plan family room with sliding doors opening onto a private sunny patio and north facing landscaped garden and manicured lawn allowing for effortless indoor/outdoor family living and entertaining.
The separate laundry and powder room are well situated and there's a double garage with internal access plus extra parking and oversized storage.
This is a beautifully appointed home enjoying a peaceful setting with close access to Darook Park for bayside relaxation to enjoy the boating, canoeing and swimming lifestyle plus fabulous walks along The Esplanade.
