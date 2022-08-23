Georges River Councillor Warren Tegg resigns from council

Georges River Councillor Warren Tegg has resigned from council, effective from August 23.
Cr Tegg informed councillors of his decision at the August 22 council meeting.
Instead of holding a by-election, the council will arrange a countback of voting results of the last council election, meaning he will be replaced by Ashvini Ambihaipahar, who was the No 2 candidate on his ticket in Mortdale Ward.
Councillor Tegg said that his resignation from council was something he did not do lightly.
"Reflecting on my time on council, I appreciate the time and camaraderie that I've had here from councillors from across the political spectrum," Councillor Tegg said.
"My family made many sacrifices. My seven-yer-old daughter, Zoe missed a lot of time with her Dad.
"We all make a lot of sacrifices to do these roles and there's a little girl who needs to see a bit more of her Dad and that's certainly part of this decision."
Cr Tegg thanked the Labor Party for pre-selecting him twice, the volunteers who helped in his campaigning and the community who elected him.
"This needs to be a place where we stand up for the community, where we stand up and behave with integrity," Cr Tegg said.
"We are fortunate now to have a council full of people who are here for one purpose and that is the betterment of our community, regardless of political stripe, Labor, Liberal or Independent," he said.
"We know we did everything we could to behave with integrity and to stand up for our community and at the end of the day that is the only thing that matters."
Mayor Nick Katris said he was sorry to see Cr Tegg leave.
"He has made a huge contribution to the council over the last five years," Cr Katris said, praising his level-headedness, his professionalism and adding he has been the instigator of many new policies.
Cr Sam Elmir acknowledged the great work of Cr Tegg.
"Given that we are on opposite sides of the political spectrum, there is a great deal of respect between us and I think that comes down to the type of person Cr Tegg is and has shown over the past five years," Cr Elmir said.
"There is absolutely no doubt the he approaches his role as a councillor with a great deal of integrity and conviction and he stands up for what he believes in."
