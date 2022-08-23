St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Georges River Councillor Warren Tegg resigns from council

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 24 2022 - 12:02am, first published August 23 2022 - 11:26pm
Georges River Councillor Warren Tegg.

Georges River Councillor Warren Tegg has resigned from council, effective from August 23.

