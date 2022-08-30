Situated in grand position in Grays Point

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 4
Capturing a sun-washed aspect and magnificent panoramic views across Mansion Bay, this deep waterfront sanctuary holds a prime setting in tightly-held Grays Point.
'Nann View' is set on a large 2965sqm and occupies a double block with scope to renovate or redevelop the entire site if desired (STCA).
"'Nann View' refers to past owners of the home, and multiple generations have appreciated the peaceful and tranquil nature of the property," marketing manager Laura Hyams said. "First time the estate has been offered, being in the same family for multiple generations."
The interiors seamlessly extend to a choice of large alfresco areas, all with water views, including a sweeping level lawn at the water's edge and a private boat ramp.
Ideal for families and those who love to entertain, there are four large bedrooms, the main bedroom including an ensuite and walk-in-robe, plus multiple living zones including a home office and billiards room.
There are two kitchens, one with an island bar and butler's pantry, two bathrooms with quality finishes plus a guest powder room.
"Multiple living zones with tranquil water views and alfresco entertaining areas, one next to slipway," she said. "Oversized double lock-up garage, off-street parking for eight vehicles and greenery on either side provides privacy and a sense of seclusion."
"It's handy to village shops, cafes and parks, while within the Kirrawee High School catchment," Laura said. "Walk to Swallow Rock Reserve, Mansion Point Park and Jack Gray Café.
"Great for boating and fishing with seals frequently spotted in the bay along with native birds and marine life."
