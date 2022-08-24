SHARE's festive celebration reconnects seniors

St George seniors were able to reconnect with some festive fun when SHARE celebrated its annual Christmas in July function recently.
As a not-for-profit organisation, SHARE's role is to promote health and well-being for seniors and the annual festive celebration is an important part of this.
It gave many seniors the chance to reconnect and renew old friendships for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
Held at Club York in the city, the event was sold out with many wearing their loudest Christmas jumper and enjoying a traditional three-course Christmas feast.
SBS presenter Peggy Giakoumelos was the MC for the day and guests included Kogarah MP Chris Minns and Rockdale MP Steve Kamper.
SHINE chief executive officer, Adrian Prakash said SHARE participants were thrilled to attend the event and be with over 200 guests.,
"Christmas in July gave them an opportunity to re-connect, re-engage, be inspired and enjoy friendship, laughter, make new friends and simply have fun," he said.
"People from various multicultural backgrounds joined in this celebration. Food and dance remain a universal language - a way to overcome language barriers and boost social connection."
SHARE is an award winning and leading not-for-profit in the health promotion sector. It provides general well-being exercise, specialised and compassionate mental health programs for individuals and groups in the community through qualified instructors.
Classes are conducted in non-threatening community settings and are flexible, targeted, caring and person-centred for people over 55 to help them maintain their health and fitness levels so that they can enjoy all aspects of their life.
SHARE aims to make difference in people's life, particularly to older and people living in isolation, feeling anxious or are suffering from depression.
SHARE's slogan for 35 years has been "Move It OR Lose It", SHARE encourages learn for life and is building healthier and stronger communities.
