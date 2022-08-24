Former Sydney Morning Herald photographer Craig Golding began taking pictures around his Cronulla home many years ago as he found it therapeutic and a welcome break from the deadline driven work at the newspaper.
It was never meant to be an historical record but rather an artistic and thoughtful view of the suburb that he lives in, however over the last year or two it has become just that, a record of a coastline that has been drastically reconfigured and eroded away by one massive weather event after another making the beach unrecognisable to the Cronulla of his youth.
Golding said obviously the coastline has been smashed before most notably in the late 40's and mid 1974 but these seemed to be one off massive weather events .
"Now it seems we are experiencing these storms happening constantly, lately its been happening every few weeks, and each time more of the coastline is eroded, more towns are flooded and at the other extreme more of the country is razed by bushfire.
"I believe we need to listen to science that tells us that climate change is real and do what needs to be done to turn things around and we need to do it now before it is too late."
Golding put together this series of his photographs to show his perspective of the results of the shifting weather patterns.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
