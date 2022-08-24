"Tools of the devil" - Georges River council to tackle private certifiers

Georges River Council will launch a campaign to lobby the NSW Government to change legislation to increase the accountability on development and building sites under the control of private certifiers.
This will include
As part of its campaign this the council wants to hear residents' horror stories of their encounter with private certifiers.
The council will set up a dedicated page on its website to log residents' encounters with private certifiers.
The details were outlined in a Mayoral Minute by Georges River mayor Nick Katris at the August 22 council meeting.
"The role of private certifiers, the level of construction activity and the impact on our community has been an issue for many years," Councillor Katris said.
Deputy mayor, Cr Kathryn Landsberry, who seconded the Mayoral Minute, didn't mince words.
"Private certifiers and complying development are both tools of the devil," she said.
"It takes away a lot of control from council to oversee projects in our community."
Cr Katris said the key issues and complaints the council is hearing from the community are:
. Residents do not know a development is occurring next door or in the street until the day the building works start;
. Development does not comply with the legislation and the relevant policies such as stormwater and trees;
. The development site and construction process is not managed properly, with concerns relating to construction hours;
. The building does not comply with the approved plans and poor construction practices;
. The Council does not step in to address and resolve their complaint.
"As the private certifier is the independent regulatory, Council has no jurisdiction over the site.
Council is powerless to intervene on a privately certified site, unless there is a significant threat to human life or safety or significant property damage," Cr Karis said.
"The lack of legislative power and action to address the concerns raised by the community on construction activity managed by private certifiers in enormously frustrating.
"To commence this campaign, I recommend that we ask our community to share their stories and experiences they have had with building sites and construction activity managed by private certifiers.
"This information will assist us to prepare a case to take to the Premier, Minister for Planning, the local members and the leader of the opposition demanding changes in legislation and the provision of resources for councils to regulate the private certification industry."
Cr Landsberry said that complaints about private certifiers is the number one issue that councillors are contacted about from residents.
"Statistics showing that 90 per cent of our DAs are dealt with by private certifiers is really concerning," she said.
"One of the things that infuriates me is that private certifiers don't seem to follow through with requests form concerned neighbours and residents.
"They don't provide copies of plans so that the residents don't really know what's going on next door to them.
"It's very timely that this be reviewed. The industry needs to be subject to much higher regulation."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
