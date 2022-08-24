St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

"Tools of the devil" - Georges River council to tackle private certifiers

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 24 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Tools of the devil" - Georges River council to tackle private certifiers

Georges River Council will launch a campaign to lobby the NSW Government to change legislation to increase the accountability on development and building sites under the control of private certifiers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.