After the COVID-19 pandemic halted the annual Beachside Dash, this year the popular family-fun event returns - marking the first live event since 2019.
The event runs into action on September 11 at Peter Depena Reserve, Dolls Point.
Advertisement
Thousands will hopefully put their best feet forward on the day, which raises money for significant medical research at St George and Sutherland hospitals.
The fun-run attracts competitive runners and community participants who can choose to run or to walk. Timed races of two, five or 10 kilometres will be suited for all ages and abilities, with family entertainment and barbecue.
It follows the bayside path to Monterey and back to the finishing line at Peter Depena Reserve.
With a scenic backdrop for runners, joggers and walkers, Beachside Dash was launched in 2008, and was formed to support the St George & Sutherland Medical Research Foundation (SSMRF).
This year's ambassadors are former St George Illawarra Dragons player and business owner of Flow Espresso at Kogarah, Jason Nightingale, and world champion athlete, Craig Alexander.
Jason returns in the role, and says he is excited to be back.
"It's an important event raising funds for medical research in our local hospitals and it's a fun family event," he said.
"The dash is something for everyone. You've got the professional runners who do it, corporate teams, families, kids, doctors and researchers from the hospitals and amazing group of volunteer and sponsors who are there to support the cause."
Five-time World Triathlon Champion 12-time Australian Triathlon Champion and recipient of an Order of Australia Medal for service to sport and the community, Craig, is also thrilled to be one of the faces behind the charity event.
"It is always inspiring to run alongside runners of all ages and abilities - all running for the same reason, to support research in our local hospitals," he said.
The School Cup Challenge will be among the highlights, and will give primary school students the opportunity to participate in the two kilometre event. A total of 60 students will have the chance to win a behind-the-scenes guided tour of Sydney Airport.
The foundation's new chief executive, Pamela Brown, says this year's dash is a standout on the 2022 calendar because it transitions from an online event.
"The last live dash was in 2019 so it's great to get back to live events," she said.
"It's our biggest fundraising event of the year. Our target would be about $80,000."
She said community unity was key in bringing focus to the dedicated work of doctors and researchers - and keeping their ambitions close to home.
"It's about communities coming together and recognising the importance of organising funds for research in our local hospitals and for emerging researchers and young local doctors," she said.
Advertisement
"It encourages them to stay in our local hospitals and gives our community the best possible patient care and future treatments.
"At the same time, it's about having a really family fun day out. Every participant gets a lovely medal, Novotel is putting on a barbecue and the kids will love the Happy Dragon from 8-11am."
Major sponsors are Club Central, Sydney Airport, St George Private Hospital and Ramsgate RSL.
Online registrations close at 5pm on September 10.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.