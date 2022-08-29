The full time whistle finally blew for the St George Netball Association grand finals on Saturday as the 11 competing clubs came together at their West Botany St courts to choose the seasons best teams.
In Division 1 juniors it was the always strong Arncliffe Scots (Dundee) taking the win 49-22 over the revitalised Ramsgate RSL (Vers) who last week just pipped Oatley by one goal to get their chance on centre stage.
In the senior ranks it was St Ursula's Toucans V the Kites Mozzies who took to the centre court in a game that went point for point until the Toucans, who had only had one loss, repeated their finals win over the Kites team in a score of 44-37.
It was also a big day for the Kingsgrove St Ursula club which saw 12 of their teams take to the courts on grand final day coming away with six premierships.
Wins to the Toucans, Bluejays , Peacocks, Old Ducks, Keas, and Swifts in their grand finals and congratulations to the Eagles, Sparrows, Kookaburras, Flamingoes, Falcons and Hawks for making their respective grand finals.
St Ursula's was also awarded the Gus Gosling trophy by St George District Netball Association for their outstanding contribution to junior netball.
St George President Tairua Ben-Vavia apologised for the weather on the day with showers intermittently sweeping the courts but was happy they could still play.
"We finally made it through a whole season after two years" she said
"18 rounds of netball,thank you all for coming home, we value your time with us."
Special guests MP's Chris Minns, David Coleman and Steve Kamper joined with Bayside and Georges River Mayors Christina Curry and Nick Katris showing the commitment Netball receives in the local community.
Mayor Christine Curry said Bayside Council is very proud to support St George Netball.
"It's a wonderful day just making it to the Grand Final-so well done on your efforts." she said presenting development squad medals.
"Netball continues to grow and it shows that sport is a very important thing to continue to do as long as you can."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
