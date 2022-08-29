North Cronulla SLSC Boaties are warming up for the Gotcha 4Life 24 Hour Row event to be held early next month on September 10,11.
This is the fifth annual 24 Hour Row for mental fitness and is open to surf clubs, schools, gyms and all interested teams, all you need to row is a venue, two rowing machines and a roster of rowers for 24 hours of challenge and fun-between the pain and suffering that is.
North Cronulla will be attempting to raise $5000 for the cause but as they are without a clubhouse due to current redevelopment they have been taken in and helped by 'The Bomb Shelter Gym', owned and operated by World Champion kickboxer Grant "Bomber" Barker.
Grant has generously opened his doors to the club for the weekend of September 10,11 so the club can still take part in the event.
They are using the 24 Hour Row event to get the whole club together to raise funds and generate awareness for the Suicide Prevention and mental health cause.
Grants gym "The Bomb Shelter" is located in Caringbah and he is a big advocate for mental health initiatives and primarily targets his gym to men over 40 who want to get their physical and mental health in better shape.
Aden Clarke (18) is a member of the inclusive NC Sea Turtles all abilities group and is the clubs biggest fundraiser to date.
Aden isn't a Boatie but said he is looking forward to the event after doing it two years ago- he booked his time sensibly at 2pm-there are still rowing slots up for grabs unsurprisingly at 3am
You can still donate and support the cause at : 24hourrow.com.au
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
