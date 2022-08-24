Sutherland Shire Council wants utility providers to be made more financially accountable and liable when they damage council assets or don't carry out repairs to the agreed standard.
At present, the council has limited legal means to address this issue.
However, it unanimously endorsed a mayoral minute at Monday night's meeting to submit a motion to the annual conference of councils in October, seeking legislative change.
The motion will call on Local Government NSW to lobby the state government.
"Utility providers supply critical services such as water supply, sewerage management, state roads and railways, telecommunications, and electricity and gas to residents and businesses of Sutherland Shire," Mayor Carmelo Pesce said.
"At times, operation, installation and maintenance of their networks intersects with the infrastructure owned and maintained by council.
"For example, the local roads network, footpaths and cycleways, kerb and gutter, and natural assets such as street trees.
"As utility works are undertaken it is expected as little damage as reasonable should occur and what damage is done is repaired to the standard as it was before the works began.
"Unfortunately, there have been numerous instances where damage has been caused to Council assets, requiring council to remediate infrastructure to an acceptable condition, and pursue utility providers for compensation on an individual basis.
"This is a significant diversion of resources and exposes council and our community to avoidable and oftentimes significant risk."
Cr Pesce said a recent example occurred in Caringbah South, where contractors working for Sydney Water inflicted significant damage to a council tree by the severing of large structural roots, increasing the risk of failure of the tree.
"The information was reported to council by a resident who observed the work being undertaken," he said.
"Due to the underground nature of the damage, it is highly likely the increased risk would otherwise have gone undetected.
"Council officers have arranged for removal of the tree and are pursuing compensation from Sydney Water."
Cr Pesce said, "As utility infrastructure ages in Sutherland Shire I expect the issue to grow".
"Currently, council has limited legal means to address this issue however there is an opportunity via submission of a motion to be debated at the Local Government NSW Annual Conference," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
