Nominations open soon for 2022 St George Community Awards

Nominations for the 12th annual St George Community Awards hosted by Mark Coure MP are set to open soon, giving the community the chance to nominate an outstanding individual or group in one of eight categories.
Oatley MP, Mark Coure has announced that the awards ceremony this year will be returning in-person after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"The St George Community Awards presents a fantastic chance to recognise and celebrate outstanding individuals and community groups in our local area." Mr Coure said.
"Time and time again, I hear about incredible volunteers and their selfless dedication to helping others within our local area. These acts often go unrecognised, however I think that it is important that these people are celebrated for their tireless work within the community," he said.
"I want to encourage everyone to nominate an outstanding individual or community group for one of the eight categories and I am happy to assist in any way."
This years awards will feature eight categories, including the following:
. Individual Volunteer Achievement Award - Acknowledges an unsung hero in our community who has, through creativity, initiative, hard work and dedication, made a positive contribution to the lives of others.
. Youth Achievement Award - Recognises an exceptional young person under the age of 25 in their field of study or work and/or who has shown strong leadership, drive and passion to make a positive difference in their community, school or club.
. Community Group Achievement Award - Recognises the work of a community organisation, group, club or school which has contributed to the broader community.
. Business Achievement Award - Recognises a local business, big or small, that has made an outstanding contribution to the community.
. Multicultural Communities Award - Acknowledges exceptional Multicultural groups in our community who have shown strong support, drive and passion for the betterment of members of the community.
. Senior Volunteer Achievement Award - Is presented to a person, aged 65 or over, who has made a significant contribution to the local community.
. Sporting Achievement Award - Honours outstanding local sports achievers (individuals and teams), for actions such as coaching, fundraising, or other volunteering.
. Sharyn Cullis Environmental Achievement Award - Rewards groups or individuals for dedication to maintaining, protecting, restoring or preserving our natural surrounds and wildlife. (Named in honour of the late local environmental warrior, Sharyn Cullis)
Nominations open 1 September 2022 and close on 5pm 1 October 2022.
Nominations can be submitted via https://markcoure.com.au/st-george-community- awards-nomination or by requesting a paper form from our office via phone (02) 9580 9349 or email: oatley@parliament.nsw.gov.au
All award recipients and their families will be invited to an award ceremony at Club Central, Hurstville in November to receive their awards and experience performances from local groups.
