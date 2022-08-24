Georges River Council's annual report receives Gold Award in Australasian Reporting Awards

For the second year running, Georges River Council has been successful in achieving a Gold Award at the Australasian Reporting Awards (ARA) for the council's Annual Report.
Presented on July 18, the ARA Awards are open to all organisations in Australia, New Zealand, and countries in the Asia-Pacific Region that prepare an annual report: companies, government departments and agencies, and not-for-profit bodies including charities.
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris congratulated the council staff in a Mayoral Minute at the August 22 council meeting.
"This Gold Award recognises the significant effort by staff in producing an annual report of high quality in both content and design," Councillor Katris said.
To receive a Gold Award a report must:
. achieve overall excellence in annual reporting:
. provide high quality coverage of all aspects of the ARA Criteria;
. provide full disclosures of key aspects of the core business;
. address current legislative and regulatory requirements; and
. be a model for other reports to follow.
Cr Katris' Mayoral Minute congratulated Council officers in particular Vicki McKinley, Acting Executive Manager OGM, Danielle Parker, Chief Financial Officer and Reanne Potter, City Image and Brand Officer for their efforts in achieving a Gold Award for Council's 2020/21 Annual Report at the 2022 Australasian Reporting Awards.
He was unanimously supported by the council.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
