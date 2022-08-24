St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bach's drumming is hard to beat

Updated August 24 2022 - 5:14am, first published 4:57am
Beverly Hills student Bach Nguyen, 10, has achieved a Grade 8 Distinction in the international Rockschool Graded Music Exams for his drumming expertise.

