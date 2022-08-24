Bach's drumming is hard to beat

Beverly Hills student Bach Nguyen, 10, has achieved a Grade 8 Distinction in the international Rockschool Graded Music Exams for his drumming expertise.
Bach could be the youngest person in Australia to ever accomplish this prestigious achievement for playing the drums.
In Australia, Rockschool Graded Music Exams are delivered by the Australian Music Examination Board (AMEB). Grade 8 is the highest level of drumming that a student can attain.
Bach is an Opportunity Class at Hurstville Public School only started playing the drums two years ago. He also plays piano and guitar.
His drums teacher Peco Markovski of Peter's Private Drum Lessons at Penshurst, praised Bach's extraordinary gift for music, excellent musicianship, great sense of rhythm, and perfect ear for transcribing and composing.
"As a drum teacher with over 15 years of experience Ihave never witnessed a student achieve this in such a short amount of time," Mr Markovski said.
Bach's father, Huy said, "When we moved to Beverly Hills last year we wanted to set up a drum room for Bach and that's when his drumming improved so much. We bought him an acoustic drum kit.
"Luckily we are on a corner block next to Stoney Creek Road and it is very noisy.
"When he plays we go outside to check and we can't hear him. So he can practice whenever he wants.
"We are quite used to the drum noise in the house. We love to hear him play."
Huy also plays the guitar and Bach's sister, Claire, 6, plays piano.
"But I'm not at the level of musicianship as Bach," Huy said.
"I always challenge Bach to play way above his capacity. He loves a challenge.
"He can play by ear or by sight-reading music. He can play a piece of music straight away," he said.
Bach urges anyone else thinking of learning drumming to learn.
"It's a hard instrument to master but you should definitely give it a try," Bach said.
"The instrument sounds good. I feel I have a command with the drum kit. You feel you are in control."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
