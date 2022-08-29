St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Fun fundraising event for Nathan Stapleton and his family

John Veage
By John Veage
August 29 2022 - 4:00am
Now paralysed from the shoulders down former Sharks player Nathan Stapleton faces a hard life ahead.Picture John Veage

The Cronulla Sharks Football Club are presenting the biggest and brightest 'Flow After Dark' event at PointsBet Stadium on Wednesday September 7 at 630pm.

