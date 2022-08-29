The Cronulla Sharks Football Club are presenting the biggest and brightest 'Flow After Dark' event at PointsBet Stadium on Wednesday September 7 at 630pm.
This will be a very important fundraising event for Nathan Stapleton and his family - a former Sharks NRL player who is now a quadriplegic after an on-field incident.
The Sharks have already had two player worn jersey auctions and have supported his gofundme page raising around $50 thousand dollars.
Nathan played 61 games and scored 17 tries for Cronulla from 2009 to 2012, but now needs a ventilator to breathe and remains in hospital.
A Current Affair aired an emotional story detailing the situation the seriously injured former Shark and his family find themselves in. Paralysed as a result of his injuries, Nathan has a long and difficult road ahead.
The 32-year-old, who has an 18-month-old boy and a newborn son with his wife Katie, was caught in a ruck while playing for Boorowa against West Wyalong in the Central West District Rugby Union in NSW on April 9.
"I was pronounced dead on site," Nathan told Channel Nine.
"I was gone for 16 minutes. It's hard to think about that because everyone was thinking the worst, obviously."
Luckily off duty nurse Louise McCabe was there.
She kept Nathan alive until an ambulance arrived.
Stapleton said that he's still here with his family is a miracle.
"I'm so grateful I still get to see my boys grow up-I love my boys and my wife.
"For her to be so strong and by my side I count myself to be one of the luckiest men alive" he said
Sydney fitness studio Flow Athletic was founded by former Sharks player Ben Lucas and is dedicated to making movement and fitness fun, with workshops, challenges and karaoke spin classes.
Flow After Dark - which combines yoga with silent disco - is one of its most popular and guests are welcome to join in person for a live event ticket or participate via livestream at : flowathletic.com.au/events.
Australia's top yoga instructor Kate Kendall the partner of NRL Immortal Andrew Johns will lead a 60 min all levels Yoga class, set to the fluid beats of Sydney DJ James Mack as they unite on the footy field in support of Nathan.
Sensory yoga is the next big thing and is performed in the dark and with headphones to take away distractions and the event has partnered with Silent Sounds to give a one-of-a-kind Silent Disco Yoga event.
The theory is everyone including Football players can benefit from regular yoga practice- when you feel good, you play good.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
