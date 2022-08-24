With bright hair and a matching vibrant ambition to match, Peakhurst's Leslie Gover has returned to the streets, doing the ' Big Walk for Little Kids' this year for the third time.
In 2021 he was featured in the Leader for his fundraising efforts, and now he is hoping to raise funds again in honour for a little girl, Grace, who is inspiring him to walk 400 kilometres in September.
He is part of #TeamGrace and has also helped Grace's father, Troy, organise a 10 kilometre community walk in Newcastle.
Grace was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when she was five years of age. Camp Quality was by her side and has been supporting her family who live in Newcastle ever since.
To give back, Grace and her family did the 'Big Walk' last year, where they connected with Leslie, and are walking again this year.
"Seeing the story of Grace and connecting with her family really inspired me to go above and beyond," Mr Gover said.
"I am dying my hair red and my beard blue in honour of Grace's favourite NRL team the Newcastle Nights. I am also auctioning off a St George Rugby Union Jersey and have already got a bid of $1000."
The Big Walk for Little Kids challenges participants to walk 25, 50 or 100 kilometres to raise much-needed funds for kids diagnosed with cancer.
Australians anywhere can walk on the treadmill, outdoors, as an individual, with a friend or as part of a virtual team.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
