Sutherland Shire Council will trial a pop-up recycling service to cater for extra waste over the Christmas-New Year period.
The service will be held on the weekend of January 7-8 at the Bellingara Netball Courts car park at Miranda, which is used at other times as a drop-off area for household chemicals and paints and electronics waste.
The service is expected to cost the council $15,000 and will be funded from domestic waste budget allocation.
Cr Hassan Awada moved at last week's council meeting for the trial and his motion was unanimously supported by other councillors.
"I have a big family and I know around Christmas there is a lot of extra waste, much of which can be recycled," Cr Awada said.
"I thought, 'Why not provide an additional service at this time?.' I am sure many residents will find it helpful."
Cr Awada said, as well as excess quantities of bottle, cans and paper that go into kerbside recycling bins, the pop-up service could accept packaging used in gifts and from store sales, Christmas trees and commingled waste.
"Council staff will look at what is feasible and the details will be announced in the lead-up to Christmas," he said.
"At this stage, we are just talking about recyclables. Moving forward it might be possible to do more than that."
Cr Awada said council staff had advised January 7-8 were the earliest dates that were practical.
"Depending on the community response, we could possibly do it more often," he said.
Cr Awada said the council was again actively seeking to establish a permanent recycling facility for a range of products that were hard to dispose of, including household chemicals, paint and other low toxic waste, gas bottles and X-rays.
In 2018, the council decided the cost would be too great to have such a centre, which was to have been established on the site of a former sullage depot below football fields off Bates Drive, Kareela.
The council advised the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) it no longer wished to proceed with the facility "due to the current funding arrangements, restrictions and limitations".
It sought an improved funding model, possibly in partnership with other councils in the region.
A $223,000 grant for a community recycling centre (CRC) was awarded by the EPA in 2015.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
